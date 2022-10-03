"No need to define 'Prachand', message received by enemy": Raksha Mantri after his LCH sortie

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], October 3 (ANI): Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday took a sortie in the Indian Air Force's Light Combat Helicopter from the air base in Jodhpur.

Singh sat in the rear seat behind the pilot, wearing a overall suit a full-body garment, worn while flying aircraft.



In his 20-minute sortie, he demonstrated various combat features of the helicopter. Before landing, the pilot performed aerial manoeuvres.

"It was a smooth and comfortable flight in the indigenously built Light Combat Helicopter (LCH). It can fly from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, weather, and altitude. It has the capability to attack. Our motto is - make in India, make for the world," the defence minister said, after the sortie.

He added that there is no need to define 'Prachand', the LCH itself is capable of sending out a message to the enemy.

Notably, after the induction of LCH into the Air Force this morning, it was named 'Prachand'.

The induction ceremony was held in Rajasthan's Jodhpur where newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Anil Chauhan was also present along with the Union Minister.

While speaking on occasion, Singh said that LCH will enhance our capability and boost defence production, proving India's commitment towards self-reliance in Defence production.

"There could not have been a better timing for LCH induction than Navratri and in the land of warriors, Rajasthan," Singh said, adding that the LCH is a result of research and development for two decades.

The new chopper getting inducted into the force is capable of aerial combat and will help the force combat slow-moving aircraft, drones and armoured columns during conflicts. The induction ceremony will be led by Rajnath Singh who has played a crucial role in progressing cases for buying indigenous platforms for forces.

The light combat helicopter is a dedicated combat helicopter designed and developed indigenously in India. It has been manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

HAL Chairman and Managing Director CB Ananthakrishnan addressed the event and said, "This made-in-India LCH is state-of-the-art, one of the best combat flying machines in the world. LCH is the only attack helicopter in the world that can land &take off at an altitude of 5,000 metres." (ANI)