No need to fear COVID-19, practice yoga : Ramdev

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Yoga Guru Ramdev on Saturday appealed people to take necessary precautions to help prevent the spread of coronavirus and save themselves. He said that there is no need to panic.

Speaking to ANI, Ramdev said, "There is no need to fear from coronavirus but strictly take precautions to prevent its spread and infection."

"When you are at public places or are travelling by bus, train and flight then you must use sanitizer for your hands. You have to keep a distance of 4 to 5 feet from other persons in public places. You must also wear mask," he said.

"I urge people to practice Yoga and follow a natural lifestyle to increase immunity and treat asthma, heart diseases, and diabetes. Those having these lifestyle diseases are at more risk of getting infected with COVID-19," he added. (ANI)

