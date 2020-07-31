No need to handover Sushant Singh Rajput death case to CBI: Maharashtra Minister

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): Maharashtra's MoS Home Satej Patil said that the Mumbai Police is investigating in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and there is no need to handover the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

"Bihar Police might have come here because a separate complaint was filed there, but the Mumbai Police's investigation is on in the right direction and it will investigate the case properly," Patil said.

"There's no need to handover the case to CBI. Maharashtra Police is capable of investigating the case," he added.

Earlier, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said Mumbai Police are investigating the case and it will not be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A team of Bihar Police that arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday, recorded statements of two persons, including actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, on Wednesday in connection with the case.

An FIR was filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on Tuesday.

Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14.

According to the Maharashtra police, statements of 41 people, including filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation so far. (ANI)

