No need to open religious places due to community transmission in Mangor Hill: Goa Minister

Panaji (Goa) [India], June 4 (ANI): Goa Minister Michael Lobo on Thursday said that religious places need not be opened in the state as there is community transmission in the Mangor Hill area of the state.

"There is a need to re-think on the opening of religious places in view of local transmission of cases in Mangor Hill. As it is, people have not visited churches, temple and mosques for last three months," Lobo told ANI.

"However, the government can only request the religious heads to keep the religious places closed," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant confirmed that 40 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from the Mangor Hill region that has been declared a containment zone. (ANI)

