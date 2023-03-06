No need to panic about H3N2 virus infection: Karnataka Health Minister

New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): Amid a spurt in cases of the H3N2 virus, which have become a cause of concern, Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K. Sudhakar said that guidelines will be soon released for people to take precautions and there is no need to panic.

He also said that an order will be issued instructing that the health staff of all the hospitals should wear masks compulsorily

"Influenza vaccination is given every year and all healthcare workers are instructed to get it. For specific doctors and staff, including those working in the ICU, vaccines will be given by the government. This vaccine was given till 2019 and was discontinued later due to Covid. Now it will resume in all 31 districts," he said.

"The central government in its guidelines has set a target of 25 tests per week and we are screening 25 cases of Sari and ILI in Victoria and Vani Vilasa Hospitals to keep track of the variants," he added.

The infection can be seen in children under 15 years of age, and in senior citizens over 65 years of age. Pregnant women are also more likely to get infected. He said that the spread of infection can be prevented through measures such as cleanliness, preventing crowding, and hand hygiene.



20 cases of H1N1 were detected from January to March. He said that 26 cases of H3N2, 10 cases of Influenza B 10, and 69 cases of Adeno were detected.

"Many are taking antibiotic pills on their own. Experts have said that it is not right to take medicine without a doctor's advice and to take antibiotics unnecessarily. Medicines need to be given based on symptoms. Minister said that there is no shortage of medicine and necessary medicines are stocked," he said.

Dr K. Sudhakar said that even before the start of summer, the temperature increased in February itself. This is increasing the problem.

"Avoid exposure to the sun from 11 am to 3 pm. Drink at least 2-3 litres of water, buttermilk, fresh water, and fruit juices," he said.

He advised being careful not to reduce hydration in the body.

"This infection will clear up within 2-5 days. People who have had covid earlier seem to have more cough when infected. He said that two cases of this infection have been found in Bangalore," the Dr said.

He said that a committee has been formed to cap the price of testing for this new infection. We are taking measures to ensure that testing is available at low rates. He said that the fee for the examination will be fixed after the committee receives the report. (ANI)

