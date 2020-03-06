No need to panic as no positive case of coronavirus reported in WB, says Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said no positive case of coronavirus has been detected in West Bengal and urged people to not panic while assuring that all requisite steps to contain the virus are being taken.

"I have held a meeting with all the concerned officers. Till today, no positive case of Coronavirus detected in West Bengal. There is no need to panic," Banerjee told reporters here.

Banerjee highlighted the necessary steps being taken in the state to ensure full safety of the people from the virus.

This comes after the number of confirmed coronavirus cases reached 31 in India. The deadly virus has caused more than 3200 deaths across the world.

"Out of 90,000 cases worldwide, very few confirmed cases have come up in India. In Kolkata, through various checkpoints and airports, we have screened 1,42,811 people, and three people have been admitted, but there has been no positive case as of now. Our biggest work is to ensure that everyone remains safe and well," she added.

"Since Bengal is a gateway to the Northeast. Since Bengal has a border with Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh. We have land check posts and medical teams have been stationed there too for thermal screening," she added.

Further urging people to not create panic, Banerjee said, "To ensure that everyone stays well, you know that not all fevers, coughs, sneezes are coronavirus-related. These occur every year. There is no need to panic, but since there is a need to maintain precautions, in this case, we have called for this meeting."

The Chief Minister said isolation wards have been created in different hospitals in the state and have kept 6,800 PPEs and masks.

"Till date, 1,500 people have travelled from China, Japan and other places. They were identified and kept under surveillance. Out of which 234 were kept in isolation wards, and zero positive cases have been reported," Banerjee confirmed.

The chief minister said the central and the state government will coordinate like a family to tackle this problem and also launched a helpline for people. (ANI)