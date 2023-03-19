No need to panic, but precautions needed: Experts on rising H3N2 cases

New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): As the influenza H3N2 cases have started to rise rapidly in the country after Covid cases dipped, experts are of the opinion that people need to be careful, but there is no need to panic if precautions are taken on time.

Talking about the symptoms of the virus, Dr Anupam Sibal, a senior doctor of Delhi's Apollo Hospital, told ANI that the symptoms are similar to Covid but are staying for longer periods of time.

"From time to time, changes are seen in the virus. The symptoms of the influenza virus are appearing after corona, although its symptoms are almost similar to corona. The common symptoms are cough, cold and fever. But in this virus, it is seen that patients are having the symptom for a long time due to which it is spreading rapidly," he said.

He added, "In such a situation, it is necessary that the precautions, we were following during Corona, the habits we started, should be followed. Wearing a mask, and keeping hands clean. Along with this, if symptoms like cough, cold, or fever are seen in a person, then it is very important to avoid coming in contact with that person".

Pediatrician Dr Sibal, Apollo Hospital has emphasised that children should be taken special care of against the virus.



"The parents should keep in mind that if they are sending children to school or for playing outside, they should make sure they are not suffering from cough and cold. There should be no symptoms like fever and if any child has such symptoms, then other children should not come in contact with him. Special focus should be laid towards cleanliness because, through cleanliness and good eating habits, you can stay away from this type of virus. Send children to school only wearing masks, and keep their hands clean," he said.

Neurologist Dr Aditya Bhati of Apollo Hospital believes that these types of viruses are also affecting people neurologically.

"Although the virus affects all organs of a human being, but more effects are being seen on the brain, in cases like brain stroke, and brain haemorrhage. The virus can vasculate anywhere in the whole body. Because of this, our nerves become thin and then the virus starts building in the brain as well. In the last few years, such cases have come to the fore, although their number is not high".

He said that the reason why this type of virus has more effect on people's minds is that today people are under a lot of stress.

"We always run, wake up for the office in the morning, then run again, there is a lack of time management, and most of us don't follow healthy lifestyles. We are not able to do this, there is no routine of eating and drinking, and walking exercises have reduced a lot, which affects us both physically and mentally. It is very important to balance everything for a healthy lifestyle so that we can be healthy both physically and mentally," Dr Bhati further said. (ANI)

