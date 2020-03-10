'No need to panic': Nawab Malik after 2 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in Pune

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 (ANI): As Pune confirms two positive coronavirus cases, Maharashtra cabinet minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday appealed to the people of Maharashtra to not to panic and to take appropriate preventive measures.

"Two people have been tested positive for coronavirus in Pune and Maharashtra Government is taking appropriate steps. People have to take some kind of preventive measures but they do not need to panic, I appeal to them. They need to stay alert," Malik told ANI.

"All the arrangements have been made. Isolation wards have also been set up at different places and a lot of information is being given to the general public as well," he added.

NCP leader continued saying that Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope is taking cognisance of all the situations and the government is trying to alert the public.

Speaking about the Allahabad High Court's order to remove the hoardings put up by the Uttar Pradesh government, with names, addresses, and photographs of those who were accused of violence during protests against the CAA, said that now Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will not play this kind of politics now.

"Allahabad High Court has taken the matter seriously. The way posters were put up across the city has in a way put individuals' lives in danger. From today, at least Mr. Yogi will take such things seriously and will not play this kind of politics," said Malik. (ANI)

