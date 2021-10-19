No need to worry about rise in Periyar river water level as dams have been opened: Kerala electricity minister

Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 19 (ANI): Kerala Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty on Tuesday said there is no need to worry about the increase in water level of the Periyar river as the two dams Idukki and Idamalayar have been opened earlier today.

Speaking to ANI, Krishnankutty said, "Since the Idukki and Idamalayar dams were opened, I came here to see the present condition of the Periyar river. We have nothing to worry about now."

The minister also said the water level of the Periyar river is below the danger level at present.

"The current level is 1.17. The warning is 2.5 and the danger level is 3.76. So, there is nothing to worry about. 200 cubic metres of water will come from both the dams to the Periyar river. So the water does not rise more than a metre," he added.

He stated that there is a system to control the danger caused by rains in Idukki and Idamalayar dams.



The minister also said that the electricity board has incurred a loss of Rs 18.24 crore due to the heavy rains across Kerala.

"Most of the losses were in Pathanamthitta, Pala and Thodupuzha areas. 5.49 lakh connections were down. Of these, 5.29 lakh connections were restored. 20,276 connections have to be restored," the state electricity minister said.

Krishnankutty said that the loss caused by the overflowing water is not greater than the loss of human life. "If 100 cubic metres of water is discharged, a loss of Rs 10 crores will be incurred. Rs 10 crore is not bigger than life," he added.

Earlier today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded an orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and other districts for October 20 in rain-battered Kerala. Other districts that have been issued with an orange alert include Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts.

A yellow alert has been sounded in Kasargod, Alapuzha and Kollam district for October 20. (ANI)

