No new case of COVID-19 in Rajasthan, as of 9 am today: Rajasthan Health Dept

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Apr 1 (ANI): The Rajasthan Health Department on Wednesday said that no new case of COVID-19 have been reported in the State, as of 9 am today.

The total positive cases in the State still stands at 93 (including two Italians and 17 evacuees from Iran).

"Out of those 93 people, 14 tested negative later while five have been discharged," said Rajasthan Health Department issuing the detailed status of samples tested at affected districts.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 1,397 after 146 new patients were reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. (ANI)

