No new coronavirus case, death among Maharashtra cops in last 24 hours

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI): No new coronavirus cases and deaths have been reported among cops in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra Police said.

34 police personnel have died due to the deadly disease and 2,562 COVID-19 cases have been reported so far.

In Maharashtra, 88,528 coronavirus cases have been reported including 40,975 cured/discharged/migrated and 3,169 deaths. (ANI)

