No new coronavirus case in Uttarakhand today

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 7 (ANI): No new coronavirus positive case has been reported in the state till 2 pm today, informed State Health Department.

So far, the state has recorded as many as 61 cases of COVID-19 and one death due to the lethal infection.

At present, the active cases of the coronavirus in the state stands at 21.

The state health department in its medical bulletin also informed that the samples of 143 more people have been sent for testing on Thursday. (ANI)

