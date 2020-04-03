No new COVID-19 case in Bhilwara in last 3 days

Bhilwara (Rajasthan) [India], April 3 (ANI): No COVID-19 case has been reported from Bhilwara, Rajasthan over the last three days, said District Collector, Rajendra Bhatt.

"In the last three days, the district has not witnessed any fresh cases of coronavirus. In order to break the chain of the deadly virus, the administration has imposed a curfew without relaxation for 10 days, in the district starting from today," Bhilwara District Collector, Rajendra Bhatt told ANI.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 2301 in India on Friday, including 156 cured/discharged, 56 deaths and 1 migrated, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)