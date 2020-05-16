No new COVID-19 case in Chandigarh today

Chandigarh [India], May 16 (ANI): As no new COVID-19 case was reported in Chandigarh on Saturday, the Union Territory's count of positive cases stood at 191, including 137 active cases, said the Health Department.

While three persons have succumbed to the infection in Chandigarh so far, 51 patients have been cured and discharged till to date.

As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 85,940, including 30,153 recovered/migrated and 2,752 deaths. (ANI)

