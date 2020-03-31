No new COVID-19 case in Goa: Pramod Sawant

Panaji (Goa) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that there was no new coronavirus case in the State.

"There is no new COVID-19 patient in Goa," Sawant told ANI here.

He added that the Goa government has no information as to whether persons from Goa attended the Tablighi Jamaat event at Markaz in Nizamuddin in Delhi.

"We will be putting up stickers on the homes of those who are quarantined. That does not mean they should be discriminated, but people should know that there is a home quarantined patient," Sawant said.

The Chief Minister said that Goa is facing issue of seafarers. "Around 7,000-8,000 people are abroad. We will resolve the issue including where to quarantine them," he added.

There are five positive cases of coronavirus in Goa. (ANI)

