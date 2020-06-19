No new COVID-19 case in Himachal Pradesh in last 24 hrs

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): No new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Himachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Friday.

The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 595 including 200 active cases.

Out of the total, 376 people have recovered and six have died due to the lethal infection. (ANI)

