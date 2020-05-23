No new COVID-19 case in ITBP in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): No new case of virus">novel coronavirus was reported among Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel in the last 24 hours, said ITBP in a statement on Saturday.

As things stand, there are 93 active cases of the disease in ITBP.

A total of 125101 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far. 51784 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family welfare said on Saturday.

There are 69597 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 3720 people have lost their lives due to the disease in the country. (ANI)

