No new COVID-19 case in Mizoram

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], July 2 (ANI): No new case of COVID-19 has been reported from Mizoram during the last 24 hours, informed the state's Information and Public Relations Department.

Total number of cases in the state stands at 160, including 37 active cases and 123 recoveries.

The state has not witnessed any COVID-19 fatality so far. (ANI)