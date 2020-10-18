No new COVID-19 case in Mizoram

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], October 17 (ANI): In a ray of hope, no new COVID-19 case was reported in Mizoram on Saturday.

As per the State's Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), the total cases in the state stand at 2,245, out of which 108 are active cases, while 2,137 people have been discharged so far.



The State has not reported any death due to the disease.

Meanwhile, with a spike of 62,212 new cases and 837 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 74,32,681 on Saturday according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As per the MoHFW, the COVID-19 count includes 7,95,087 active cases and 65,24,596 cured/discharged/migrated cases. With 837 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total death count due to the disease has reached 1,12,998. (ANI)

