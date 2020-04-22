No new COVID-19 case reported in Assam in last 7 days: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 22 (ANI): Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that no new case of COVID-19 has been reported in the State in the last seven days.

"The situation of corona in India is much better than in the world. A total of 5,789 people have been tested so far. The result of 214 people is still in the lab. This includes the results of the people of Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Nagaland," said

In another development, Sarma continued saying that, "The State government has decided to conduct free COVID-19 tests for news reporters at Guwahati Medical College on April 25," he added.

This comes after 53 scribes tested positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai recently.

With 1383 more cases and 50 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's total number of positive COVID-19 cases stands at 19,984, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. (ANI)