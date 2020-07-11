No new COVID-19 case reported in HP in last 24 hrs

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): No new coronavirus case was reported in Himachal Pradesh since last evening, while one person has been cured.

With this, the total number of cases in the state now stands at 1171. Out of which 274 are active cases, while 873 are cured. As many as nine people have succumbed to the virus, the state health ministry said.

As per the Union health ministry, currently there are 8,20,916 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of them 5,15,386 have recovered, while 22,123 patients have lost their lives. (ANI)

