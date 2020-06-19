No new COVID-19 case reported in Nagaland

Imphal (Nagaland) [India], June 18 (ANI): Out of 317 samples tested in Nagaland, no new COVID-19 case has been reported in the state on Thursday, the State Government said.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases stands at 193 in the state. Of these, 90 cases are active and 103 patients have recovered.

There have been no fatalities in the state due to COVID-19. (ANI)

