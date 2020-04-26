Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 25 (ANI): The total number of coronavirus cases in the state till now is 48, while no new cases were reported on Saturday, Uttarakhand Health Department said.

A Health Bulletin from Directorate of Health Services in Uttarakhand said, "No new COVID-19 case reported in Uttarakhand today. The total number of cases in the state stands at 48."

The bulletin informed that 26 people have been cured so far.

With 1,490 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 56 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has surged to 24,942, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

The total cases are inclusive of 5,209 cured and discharged patients, one migrated, and 779 deaths. At present, there are 18,953 active COVID-19 cases in the country. (ANI)



