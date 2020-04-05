No new COVID-19 cases in Ghaziabad, Noida

Ghaziabad/Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 5 (ANI): Amid the surge in the number of coronavirus cases across the state, the good news came from Ghaziabad and Noida as the number of cases has not increased in the last 24 hours in these two districts.

In Ghaziabad, the reports of 23 people were positive for the coronavirus. Three of them have recovered and the treatment of 20 people is going on.

In Noida, 58 people were tested positive for the coronavirus in the district. Eight have recovered and the treatment of 50 people is going on.

Noida administration on Sunday announced that arrangements have been made in hotels in the district for the people who want to remain under quarantine.

"A person who wants to place himself under quarantine have to pay a daily rent of Rs 2,500 for 5-star hotels, Rs 2,000 for 4-star hotel, Rs 1,500 for 3-star hotels and Rs 800 for other category hotels. Food will be included in this rent and the GST will also be included," Gautam Buddha Nagar DM, Suhas LY announced in the order.

"Medical team and police security will also be arranged by the district administration," the order added. This arrangement is for those who themselves are seeking quarantine.

So far, Uttar Pradesh has recorded a total of 278 COVID-19 cases, out which 21 people have been cured and three have lost their lives.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country has gone up to 3,577 as on Sunday. So far, 83 people have died of the coronavirus. (ANI)

