No new COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally remained at 1,213 as no new coronavirus cases were reported from the state on Monday, informed the Health Department.

Out of the total cases, there are 266 active cases in the state and 923 patients have recovered from the disease.

There are nine fatalities due to COVID-19 being reported in the state, as of Monday.

13 patients have been migrated so far from the state. (ANI)

