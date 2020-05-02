No new COVID-19 cases reported in last 24 hours, 10 new hotspots in Kerala: KK Shailaja

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 1 (ANI): Kerala Minister of Health KK Shailaja said that no new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the state on Friday. Meanwhile, 10 new places have been declared as hotspots.

"Of the nine recovered patients, four each are from Kannur and Kasargod districts, and one in Ernakulam district. With this, the total number of recovered cases in Kerala has reached to 392 and 102 patients are under treatment in different hospitals in the state," said Shailaja.



She further said that 21,499 persons are still under surveillance across various districts, with 21,067 under observation at their homes and 432 under quarantine in hospitals. "106 people were admitted to hospitals today," she added.



Giving further details about the number of samples sent for COVID-19 testing, the Health Minister said, "Till now, 27,150 samples from people with symptoms have been sent for testing and the results of 26,225 samples have tested negative with no infection. As part of sentinel surveillance, 1,862 samples were collected separately from people in the high-risk group - healthcare workers, migrant labourers and those with higher public contacts, and tested. So far, 999 samples have tested negative. Further, as part of widespread checking, 3,128 samples were tested, of which 3,089 results were negative while there were four positive results which were announced earlier."



"10 new places have been declared as hotspots today - one place each in Kasargod and Malappuram districts, and eight in Thiruvananthapuram district. The total number of hotspots in the State has gone up to 80," she added. (ANI)

