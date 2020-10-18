No new COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], October 18 (ANI): No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Manipur in the latest 24 hours, while three patients tested negative in the state, the state health department informed on Sunday.

The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 2,253, out of which 105 are active patients.

As many as 2,148 COVID-19 patients in the state have been discharged so far.



No deaths have been reported in the state to date.

With a spike of 61,871 new COVID-19 cases and 1,033 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 74,94,552 on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

This includes 7,83,311 active cases, 65,97,210 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,14,031 deaths. (ANI)

