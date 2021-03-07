No new COVID-19 death in 19 States, UTs in last 24 hrs

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): As many as 19 States and Union Territories have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday.

These States and UTs include Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Ladakh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Tripura, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.

As many as 100 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the country, taking the death toll to 1,57,756.

The Ministry stated that six states account for 87 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties with 47 deaths, followed by Kerala with 16 deaths, Punjab reported 12 deaths.

In the past two weeks, 10 states have not reported any COVID-19 deaths while 12 states reported between 1-10 deaths.





According to the Ministry, six States including Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu across the country are reporting high daily COVID-19 cases. They collectively account for 84.71 per cent of the 18,711 new daily cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 10,187. It is followed by Kerala with 2,791 while Punjab reported 1,159 new cases.

The Centre is continuously engaging with the States and UTs reporting a higher caseload of active cases and those showing a rise in the daily new COVID-19 cases. It has deputed high-level teams to Maharashtra and Punjab, which are showing a steep increase in the daily new cases.

India's total Active Caseload stands at 1.84 lakh (1,84,523) today. The country's present active caseload consists of 1.65 per cent of the total positive cases.

The Ministry said that over 2 crore (2,09,22,344) vaccine doses have been administered through 3,39,145 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

These include 69,82,637 Healthcare Workers or HCWs (1st dose), 35,42,123 HCWs (2nd dose), 65,85,752 Frontline Workers or FLWs (1st dose) and 2,11,918 FLWs (2nd Dose), 4,76,041 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 31,23,873 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years. (ANI)

