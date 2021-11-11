No new variant of COVID-19 detected in Bengaluru, says Karnataka health secretary

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 11 (ANI): Karnataka Health Secretary D. Randeep said no new variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Bengaluru.



Talking to ANI, the state health secretary said, "No new variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Bengaluru recently. The number of deaths in the state has risen to 9. It could be due to late reporting of deaths by some hospitals."

On Wednesday, Karnataka reported 328 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin.

During the same duration, 247 people recovered from the infection while nine people succumbed to the deadly virus, taking the tally of the current active COVID-19 cases to 8,027. (ANI)

