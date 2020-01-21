No notice was served to me asking to abstain from protests in Amaravati, says Galla Jayadev

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 21 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Galla Jayadev on Tuesday alleged that no notice was served to him or pasted on the wall of his house asking him to abstain from the protests in Amaravati.

"More than 50 leaders in Guntur and Krishna district were served notices stating that they should not participate in protests in Amaravati yesterday, but it was not served to me nor pasted on the wall of my house which is the normal practice. So I didn't receive or sign it," Jayadev told ANI.

Earlier today, Jayadev was granted bail by a Mangalagiri court a day after he was arrested for participating in the protest on the three-capital issue.

"We wanted to hold peaceful protest by 'Chalo assembly' call by Amaravati Joint Action Committee (JAC) against three capitals. However, it is the police who acted rashly. Police held lathi-charge on women and elders and they came rashly on to me," he said.

Alleging that police manhandled him, the TDP MP said, "The police used CRPF jawans in a planned manner. The police held back my hands tightly and tore with nails. The police detained me and took me to various places for hours."

Adding that the reports of stone-pelting on police is false, Jayadev asked, "If they act like this with an MP, what will be the position of a layman?"

"The idea of three capitals might sound interesting, but in practice, it is not at all economically viable. We hear are hearing reports that the government is likely to scrap the legislative council. If it is done, it will be a blot on the democratic norms," he said.

"Anybody who is thinking carefully about the economy of the state and what 3 capitals might mean for future generations, in terms of economic burden on the state will conclude that the 3 capital, while it may sound interesting, isn't an economically feasible option," he said

"They have to build infrastructure in 3 different places, have to have the capability for people to live in 3 different places, Travel Allowance & Dearness Allowance that they'll have to pay will bankrupt the state. The entire budget will be used to only pay TA & DA," he added. (ANI)

