No objection to peaceful protests on AMU campus, says varsity PRO

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): Vice Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Prof Tariq Mansoor has written a letter to the students expressing his sadness over the incident of December 15, said University PRO Omar Saleem Peerzada on Tuesday, adding that there are no objections to peaceful demonstrations on the campus.

"Campus is normal now. The AMU administration intends to open the university in phases. The Vice-Chancellor had written a letter to the students expressing his sadness over the incident of December 15 and injuries sustained by protesting students," Peerzada told ANI.

"The Vice Chancellor is open for dialogue. There are no objections to peaceful demonstrations. The AMU has never interrupted peaceful protests. The rights of students will never be curtailed," he said.

"I respect the spirit of AMU students for carrying out protests peacefully to bring the nation's attention to laws, which they feel are objectionable. Students have full right to share their views on any subject in a peaceful and democratic manner," reads the letter.

"The Administration and I have no intention to subvert student rights. A robust democracy relies on the active participation of its citizens, especially the young who are the future of the country ... However, if you have any concerns, please feel free to voice them so that they can be addressed," adds the letter.

The AMU students were protesting against the amended citizenship law.

The VC expressed "regret" with the incident and urged the students to help the administration in identifying "trouble makers."

"I am deeply pained by the turn of events that occurred on the 15th of December, especially the injuries caused by police action and the mental trauma some have suffered. To them and their families, I say that I regret what happened," the letter says.

"The decision taken on the night of 15th December was in good faith and with a clear conscience. Primarily it was aimed to disperse the charged up students who had got carried away with false rumours of the death of two students in Jamia Millia Islamia," the letter further says. (ANI)

