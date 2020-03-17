No of migrants from J-K residing in parts of country is 64,951

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that the number of registered migrant families from Jammu and Kashmir currently residing in Jammu is 43,618, in Delhi/NCR is 19,338 and in other States/UTs is 1,995.

Hence, the total number of registered migrant families residing in Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and elsewhere in the country is 64,951.

The minister gave out this information in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on the number of Kashmiri Pandits who left the valley in the 1990s and are currently residing in the country.

"In order to encourage the rehabilitation of Kashmiri migrants back at their ancestral places in Kashmir valley, approval was given to the Government of Jammu and Kashmir for implementing schemes under the Prime Minister's Development Package, 2015," the MHA informed the Upper House.

In reply to another question in Lok Sabha, the Ministry informed that the National Crime Records Bureau does not maintain data under the head 'hate crime.'

"Indian Penal Code does not define any crime as 'hate crime' and therefore, the National Crime Records Bureau does not maintain data under the head 'hate crime,' the Ministry told Lok Sabha. (ANI)

