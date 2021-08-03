No one arrested in JNU violence: MHA to Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply that no arrest has been made by the Delhi Police in connection with January 2020 violence at Jawahar Lal Nehru University.



While replying to the question of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Dayanidhi Maran, Rai said that the Delhi Police has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Crime Branch to investigate three cases registered at Police Station Vasant Kunj, South Delhi regarding the January 2020 violence in JNU campus.

"The investigation conducted inter-alia includes the examination of witnesses; collection and analysis of footages; and examination of identified suspects. As reported by Delhi Police, no arrest has been made in these cases" MoS Home Rai further said in Lok Sabha

On January 5 last year, around 100 masked persons armed with sticks and rods had gone on a rampage inside the university campus for about four hours, leaving 36 students, teachers, and staff injured. An FIR was registered and the case was transferred to the Crime Branch. (ANI)

