"No one can give warning..." Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 5 (ANI): Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said the country is run by the people and guided by the Constitution while adding that no one can give a warning to anyone.

The Union Law Minister attended the 150th anniversary of the Allahabad High Court Bar Association in Prayagraj.

Speaking at the occasion, Rijiju said, "I saw a media report today that stated that Supreme Court has given a warning...The 'Malik' (master) of the country is its people. We are here for the service. The Indian Constitution is our guide. According to the Constitution, the country will be run by the wish of the people. No one can give a warning to anyone."

The minister's remarks came at a time when the government and the judiciary have differences over the process of appointment of judges to the higher judiciary.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of India on Saturday cleared the appointments of five new Judges. The Supreme Court collegium had recommended their names in December for elevation from High Courts to the Apex court. After the new appointments, the working strength of the Supreme Court increased to 32.

On the appointment, Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju extended the best wishes to all newly appointed judges. He tweeted that, as per the provisions under the Constitution of India, the President of India has appointed the following Chief Justices and Judges of the High Courts as Judges of the Supreme Court. I extend best wishes to all of them."

List of Judges elevated to the Supreme Court are Justices Pankaj Mithal (Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice), Sanjay Karol (Patna High Court Chief Justice), PV Sanjay Kumar (Manipur High Court Chief Justice), Ahsanuddin Amanullah (Patna High Court judge), and Manoj Misra (Allahabad High Court Judge).



Attorney General R Venkataramani on Friday apprised the top court that the Central Government will soon clear the name of the five judges recommended by the Supreme Court collegium in December for elevation from High Courts to the top court.

AG R Venkataramani submission came in response to the court's queries regarding the status of the pending recommendations.

On December 13, 2022, the Collegium recommended five names for appointment as Judges of the Supreme Court, namely Justice Pankaj Mithal, Justice Sanjay Karol, Justice PV Sanjay Kumar, Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, and Justice Manoj Misra.

The Supreme Court earlier expressed its concern on the issue of keeping the list of the transfers of judges of the high courts pending with the Centre and warned that delay in transfers might lead to administrative actions which may not be palatable.

A bench headed by justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said that the transfer is a serious issue.

The court also said that it will not let third parties clear names in this and warned that it doesn't make the court take a difficult stand.

"We have put to the Attorney General that any delay in this may lead to administrative actions which might not be palatable," the court said.

The appointment of judges, which has been under the purview of the Supreme Court collegium or panel of senior most judges since 1993, has been a point of contention for the central government over the years. (ANI)

