No one can steal rights of sons of the soil of Assam: CM Sonowal amid CAA protests

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Dec 20 (ANI): Amid the ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said here on Friday that Indian Muslims and people living in the state should not worry as no one can steal their rights.

"I want to assure the Indian Muslims and people living here that no one can steal the rights of sons of the soil of Assam, there is no threat to our language or our identity. In no way the honour of Assam will be affected due to the Citizenship Act," Sonowal said at a press conference where he mostly spoke in Assamese.

"People protesting in the state over the Citizenship Amendment Act have different opinions over it, I believe in the republic and respect every individual who is protesting," he said.

However, he appealed to the people to not believe in the rumours which are being spread in the state regarding the amended law.

"We will always have the support of the people and will move forward with peace in the state. Assam will always remain for Assamese," he added.

The internet services, which were suspended across Assam on December 11 amid protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, were restored on Friday.

Protests have intensified in several parts of the country after the Parliament gave the nod to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which became an Act after getting assent from President Ram Nath Kovind.



The Act grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

