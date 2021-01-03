No one consults me now, says Sumitra Mahajan on her role in Indore's mayor post selection

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 3 (ANI): Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Saturday said that nowadays no one consults her before selecting the candidate for Indore's mayor post.

"No, I will not name. " Mahajan said when asked by the reporters about who she thinks is the appropriate candidate for the Indore's mayor post.

On the issue about her role in selecting the candidates, she said, "No one asks me now?



"Who is good, ask those who are fixed to give tickets. If there will be discussions, I will suggest one or two good names," she remarked.

Former MP from Indore also commented upon the Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion which is scheduled to be held on January 3 and said, "There should be one or two ministers from Indore. Be happy if you get the ministerial birth or be angry. The one who will give (Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan) is coming to Indore on January 6. It will be good if someone from Indore gets ministerial post before that."

According to officials, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh cabinet will be expanded on January 3, the third expansion of the state cabinet after Chouhan took over as the chief minister for the fourth term in March 2020. (ANI)

