No one has right to take law in their hands: RSS' Bhaiyaji Joshi on Delhi violence

New Delhi [India], Feb 27 (ANI): Reacting to the violence in Delhi which has claimed the lives of over 30 people, RSS leader Bhaiyaji Joshi said on Thursday that no one has the right to take law in their own hands.

"No one has the right to take the law in their own hands. The administration should ensure that the peace is restored in Delhi as soon as possible," he said while speaking to reporters here.

At least 34 people have lost their lives in violence in Delhi which ensued after clashes between two opposing factions over the newly-amended Citizenship Amendment Act. (ANI)

