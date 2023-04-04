"No one has time for Rahul Gandhi": Assam CM takes jibe at Congress on protests against disqualification

Dwarka (Gujarat) [India], April 4 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday took a jibe at Congress over the protests going on against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha and said that no one has time for the party leader.

"Everyone is busy doing their work, no one has time for Rahul Gandhi," Assam CM said while speaking to the media.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) would not have received any punishment if he had apologised, but he refused to do so. This is happening because of his arrogance," said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on Monday also slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his in-person appeal in Surat court against his conviction in the 2019 defamation case and said that his appearance in court shows his arrogance.



"Had you gone there to display your arrogance or pressurise the judiciary or threaten the investigation agencies?" BJP leader said while speaking to the media.

On Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with several senior leaders including chief ministers of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh Surat accompanied Rahul Gandhi to the Gujarat court. Rahul Gandhi's sister and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accompanied him to the court.

A Surat Sessions Court on Monday granted bail to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who had filed an appeal following his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark during a political campaign in April 2019.

The court in Gujarat's Surat granted bail till the disposal of the appeal to Rahul Gandhi in the defamation case.

Rahul Gandhi appeared in the court on Monday and filed an appeal against his March 23 conviction. (ANI)

