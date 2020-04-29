No one is facing shortage of vegetables: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday said that no one is facing the shortage of vegetables in the country amid lockdown.

Addressing a press conference here, Tomar said: "As agriculture is important, the government's focus has always been on it. In the time of crisis, the agricultural economy is more important. Even today no one is facing the shortage of vegetables."

The Union Minister said that the Department of Agriculture has transferred Rs 17,986 crore to farmers even during this crisis.

"Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) has benefited farmers immensely even during this COVID-19 as Department of Agriculture has transferred Rs 17,986 crore to farmers since March 24," Tomar said. (ANI)