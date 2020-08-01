No one is questioning Mumbai Police's ability in handling Sushant's case: Shekhar Suman

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 (ANI): No one is questioning the Mumbai Police's ability in handling the probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, said actor Shekhar Suman on Saturday.

"No one is questioning the ability of the Mumbai Police and it has been 45 days since [the FIR was registered]. If it is a case of suicide, then the case must be closed. Why is there an interrogation?" Suman told ANI.

He added, "Questions are only asked if there are any clues and doubt. What is the doubt here? For the audience, it is a very sensitive issue. It is not a matter of legality."

The actor further said that a CBI inquiry is a "need of the hour" as the "matter would no longer be politicised".

"In order to remove the confusion, I feel that you must handover the case to a central agency -- the CBI. All of the issues would be laid to rest and the matter would no longer be politicised. There is a need to give closure to the case -- you cannot keep stretching it," he said.

Suman further said that what is the problem if a CBI inquiry does take place. "I do not understand what is the issue if there is a CBI inquiry. No one is questioning Mumbai Police's ability but it could be possible that there are some clues that it is unable to find or reach a conclusion," Suman added.

A team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe the matter.

An FIR (First Information Report) was filed by Rajput's father, KK Singh, against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar in connection with the death case under several sections including abetment of suicide.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in Rajput's death case. ED registered the report after an FIR was filed by his father against Chakraborty in Bihar.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

According to the Mumbai Police, statements of 41 people, including filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation so far. (ANI)

