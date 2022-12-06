No one should offer helicopter service or VIP darshan to Sabarimala, orders Kerala HC

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 6 (ANI): Kerala High Court has ordered that no one should offer helicopter service or VIP darshan to Sabarimala temple. Court also held that no one should be given special treatment in the temple.

Division Bench comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice PG Ajith Kumar has issued the order considering the suo moto cognisance taken by the High Court last month over various news reports that emerged regarding helicopter service packages for Sabarimala pilgrims by a private agency. It is noted that Enhance Aviation Services Ltd. was offering helicopter services for Sabarimala pilgrims, on its website 'helikerala.com'.



Court further said in the order that, "the Devaswom Board should ensure this order will be implemented. When Nilakkal (halting-place just before Sabarimala) is reached, everyone is an ordinary devotee."

On last month's special sitting, Court observed that "considering the fact that Sabarimala and its vicinity has been declared as Special Security Zone in terms of the notification issued under Section 83(1) and (2) of the Kerala Police Act, 2011 and taking note of various aspects of crowd management and other security aspects in Sabarimala, as pointed out in the report of the Assistant Inspector General of Police, various directions have been issued restricting the movement of vehicles from Nilakkal and prohibiting parking of vehicles on the roadside from Nilakkal to Pamba. Despite all such restrictions, the 11th respondent (Enhance Aviation Services Ltd) offered darshan and other facilities to Sabarimala pilgrims as part of its Helicopter Service Package without obtaining any permission whatsoever from the Travancore Devaswom Board."

"The 11th respondent (Enhance Aviation Services Ltd) offered helicopter services to Nilakkal, which falls under the Special Security Zone notified under Section 83 (1) and (2) of the said Act, even without obtaining necessary permissions from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the District Administration, the District Police and also the Travancore Devaswom Board," it further observed. (ANI)

