No one should oppose Anil Desai's proposal to incentivise family planning: NCP leader Nawab Malik

Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai has only suggested incentives to the people who want to go for family planning, said NCP leader and Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik here on Thursday.

"Anil Desai has only said that soaps should be given to those who adopt family planning. Since the 1970s, the country has been trying for family planning. Earlier the slogan was - Next Child, Not Right Now. Later came the slogan -- Hum Do Humare Do," Malik told ANI.

He also said that an amendment to support family planning should not be opposed. "However, if the family planning is made compulsory, then obviously the people won't accept," he said.

The Minority Affairs Minister also took a jibe at the BJP by saying: "Delhi has done an operation on the lotus and finished it then and there."

He said: "The BJP is always saying that in the next three to six months, they will form the government but I think this is being said just to keep a watch on those members, who want to leave the party."


