No one should stay hungry: BJP's Tarun Chugh starts 'Roti bank' in Amritsar

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): Amid nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus, BJP leader Tarun Chugh has started a 'Roti bank' in Amritsar and appealed to people to send food for needy ones.

"We started this in Amritsar on Friday. Today we have received 10,000 Chapati from people. At few places community kitchen have also stated. We are receiving a big support from the people. I appeal to all to maintain social distance and also make food for others at your homes and send it to our 'Roti banks'. India will definitely tackle coronavirus. We hope that no one should stay hungry," Chugh told ANI.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided that the party workers will feed over 5 crore poor people across the country during the 21-day nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, sources said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. (ANI)

