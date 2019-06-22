No one was able to withstand PM Modi's wave, Cong survived: Salman Khurshid

Farrukhabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 22 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid said that popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was such that no other leader or party was able to withstand it in recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

"What I know today is that elections were straight and in the elections the popularity of Narendra Modi was such that no one was able to withstand it. You call it Tsunami in which washed away everything along with it," said Khurshid while talking to reporters here on Saturday.

He said that Congress managed to survive the Modi wave.

"But still we survived and are alive," he said.

"If I refuse to accept the popularity of Prime Minister then it means that I am refusing the elections," he said.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, the Congress was only able to marginally increase its tally from 44 (in 2014) to 52 in the 540-odd-member lower house. (ANI)

