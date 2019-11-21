No ordinance issued to register tourists in Meghalaya, says MoS Jitendra Singh

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 : Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that no ordinance with regard to registration of tourists visiting Meghalaya has been issued till date.

"No ordinance with regard to registration of individuals visiting Meghalaya has been issued till date," Singh said.

This information was provided by the minister in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.

