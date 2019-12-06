No other wounds except 90% burn injuries, states Unnao rape survivor's medico-legal report

New Delhi (India), Dec 6 (ANI): The medico-legal report of the Unnao rape survivor, who is battling for her life at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, states that she has no other wounds on her body except the 90 per cent burn injuries.

The medico-legal test conducted at an Unnao hospital on December 5 says "90 per cent burn" and "no other injury except burn".

A medico-legal report is a report written by a doctor in the role of a medical expert witness in a legal case.

Some media reports dated December 6 were doing rounds claiming that Unnao rape victim was beaten with sticks and stabbed with knives.

"As per the medical report the rape victim has not received any external or internal injury and have only evidence of burn injuries," clarified Uttar Pradesh government in a statement.

The 23-year-old was airlifted from Lucknow's SMC government hospital to national capital's Safdarjung Hospital last night.

"Her present condition is very critical. However, some vitals are functioning fine. But sometimes it deteriorates," said Dr Sunil Gupta, Medical Superintendent (MS) of Safdarjung Hospital.



"As she has suffered more than 90 per cent of extensive burn injuries, chances of her survival are less. Our Head of Department of Burn and Plastic Department Dr Shalab Kumar is closely monitoring the case," he added.

The woman had filed a rape case in March this year, which is under trial at a local court in Unnao.

According to the police, five men identified as Shubham, Shivam, Harishankar, Umesh and Ram Kishore, had allegedly thrown kerosene on the woman and set her ablaze when she was on her way to the court for a hearing in the rape case.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had taken cognisance of the incident and said that the treatment of the victim will be carried out on the government's expense and strict action will be taken against the accused. (ANI)

