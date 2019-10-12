No out-of-court settlement possible in Babri Masjid demolition case, says AIMPLB

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Saturday said that there is no scope for any mediation or reconciliation in connection with the Babri Masjid demolition case as the legal proceedings in the matter have reached their final stage.

It also expressed hope that the Supreme Court will pronounce the judgement in favour of Muslims and reiterated that the Babri Masjid was built without demolishing any temple or any other place of worship based on historical facts.

"It was resolved to reiterate the basic stand of the Muslim community that the land which is dedicated for the masjid, its status cannot be altered, changed or transferred in any manner. The law of Shariat does not permit it...This submission of Muslims' is based on historical facts and evidence that the Babri Masjid was constructed without demolishing any temple or any other place of worship," the AIMPLB said in a press statement.

"The AIMPLB expresses the optimism that the Supreme Court will pronounce the judgment in favour of the Muslim cause which will be based on fair play and justice," the Board said.

The AIMPLB said that the Muslim personal law body fully cooperated in the case even as several proposals including mediation were mooted in the hope that a final solution will arise.

"But after several efforts, it is now clear that there is no possibility of mediation or reconciliation. Therefore it is obvious that since legal proceedings are in the final stage, there is no possibility of any mediation or reconciliation now," the Board stated.

The AIMPLB said that the case is not only being watched by the country but also other nations across the world.

"It is needless to say that ultimate judgement of the apex court will be in consonance with the rule of law and basic values of the Constitution," it said.

The AIMPLB expressed satisfaction on the court representation by senior counsel Rajeev Dhawan.

Last month, Chief Justice (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi had said that arguments have to be completed by October 18 even as the mediation panel may continue its work under confidentiality, in a move apparently aimed at quickening the hearing process in the matter.

"As per the estimate of tentative dates to finish the hearing in the case, we can say that the submissions have to be likely completed by October 18," said the CJI, who heads the five-judge constitution bench hearing the case. He is set to demit office on November 17.

The top court is hearing a batch of petitions filed by -- Hindu and Muslim and others sides -- challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, which divided the disputed site in Ayodhya into three equal parts.

The day-to-day hearing had started on August 6 after a court-appointed mediation panel failed to resolve the dispute through amicable settlement. (ANI)

