No parliament should discuss laws passed by other parliaments: LS Speaker

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Days after the UK lawmakers discussed the farmers' protest in the British Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said that no parliament should discuss laws passed by other parliaments and issues internal to other sovereign countries.

The Speaker made the remarks during his meeting with President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Duarte Pacheco at the Parliament House today.

His remarks came after UK lawmakers last week held a debate on the British parliamentary premises on an e-petition over the right of peaceful protests, against the backdrop of the ongoing farmers' stir in India.

Referring to the strong, historical ties of India with the IPU, Birla said that India has a rich democratic and cultural heritage of thousands of years.

"Our constitution has guided us on the path of prosperity. India will be celebrating 75 years of its Independence," he said.



On the role of the IPU, the Lok Sabha Speaker said that the IPU is inspiring the world community on issues like climate change, education, health, economy, terrorism and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He noted that India has organised IPU conference in 1969 and 1993 and former presiding officers GS Dhillon and Najma Heptulla had been IPU presidents in the past.

Birla said both India and IPU share the same global vision of strengthening democracy.

"Our collective vision is the democratisation of governance at the international level," he said.

Birla appreciated the Portugal government for their support to India's point of view for re-organisation of the UN Security Council and for India's permanent membership of the Council.

Referring to the challenges posed by COVID-19, the Speaker said India has always played the role of a responsible international partner.

"India has supplied COVID-related treatment materials to more than 154 countries and it has deployed rapid response teams in several countries to tackle the COVID19. India, for its capability in COVID vaccines, has emerged as 'pharmacy of the world'," he said. (ANI)

