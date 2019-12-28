No permission for rally, march or procession tomorrow: Hyderabad police

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 27 (ANI): Hyderabad city police on Friday said that it has not given permission for any rally, march or procession on Saturday.

In a statement, DCP Central Zone Hyderabad, P Viswa Prasad said that no permission has been given for any procession, protest rally or march or a public assembly anywhere in the limits of Hyderabad City including Necklace Road, People's Plaza, Tank Bund, Indira Park or Ambedkar Statue on December 28.

"Public are requested that they should not believe any fake news, rumours or propaganda on social media or otherwise in this regard," the DCP said.

"If any member of public tries to gather or take out any procession, rally, march, etc. at the above locations, necessary legal action will be taken against such person," he added.

There have been protests in different parts of the country including Telangana against the Citizenship Amendment Act. (ANI)

