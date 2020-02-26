No permission granted for any March or protest in city: Mumbai Police

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 26 (ANI): The Mumbai Police on Wednesday warned people not to believe any social media message and no permission has been granted for any march or protest in the city.

According to police, some message regarding candlelight vigil in Mumbai is circulating in a few WhatsApp groups.

"This is to inform that no permission for this event has been granted. Any person attempting to conduct or participate in this programme will be acted upon under appropriate and stringent sections of the law, Therefore it is advised that all concerned should kindly avoid being on the wrong side of the law," said Pranay Ashok, Mumbai Police PRO.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mumbai has been put on a high alert in the wake of violent clashes in the national capital between pro and anti CAA protesters that has so far claimed the lives of 17 people, including a police official.

Maharashtra Home Ministry officials said on Tuesday, "Mumbai has been put on a high alert after recent incidents of violence in Delhi. State Police has taken precautionary measures to maintain law and order." (ANI)

